Remote voting? Rand Paul COVID-19 diagnosis prompts more discussion

Despite congressional leaders’ position that Congress does not need to consider remote voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the diagnosis of Sen. Rand Paul with COVID-19 has kept the topic alive at the highest levels — including at the White House.

President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed the idea of Congress setting up remote voting procedures “on a temporary basis” after Paul, a Kentucky Republican, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I would certainly be in favor of it, where they could remote from some outside location,” the president said when asked about the idea during the daily coronavirus news conference.

“I was thinking about it today,” Trump said. “You could have a lot of senators and a lot of House members. … You could have a large number” who have COVID-19.

Despite that sentiment, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his team have brushed off the idea. On Sunday, as the Senate struggled to coalesce around a third stimulus package to deal with the fallout from the pandemic, McConnell referred to his home-state colleague, as well as the four other Republican senators in self-quarantine.