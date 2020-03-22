Coronavirus stimulus package stalls after Senate motion rejected
Democrats say GOP leaders are rushing process
The Senate on Sunday rejected the motion to proceed to the COVID-19 economic relief package, 47-47.
Sixty “aye” votes were required. Five senators were not present due to self-quarantine, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, after Sen. Rand Paul announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
A final deal and text have not yet been announced. The package is to be considered as an amendment to an unrelated tax bill that passed the House last year.
Prior to the procedural vote, McConnell had urged colleagues to vote “aye” on the motion to proceed.
“We need to signal to the public that we’re ready to get this job done,” the Kentucky Republican said.
After the vote, McConnell blamed Democrats for the delays and said progress halted after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived back in Washington from California. And he cited the downward slope of stock futures on Sunday as a reason not to delay.
The vote had been delayed by three hours Sunday amid deepening rifts over the massive economic stimulus package, with Democrats expressing frustration that GOP leaders were rushing on a measure that they said didn’t do enough to help workers and was too generous toward corporate interests.
Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Sunday that the House would offer its own legislative package even as the Senate works to complete its bill.
“We’re so far apart,” the California Democrat said after leaving a meeting of top congressional leaders around mid-day. “We’ll be introducing our own bill and hopefully it will be compatible with what they discussed on the Senate side.”