Coronavirus stimulus package stalls after Senate motion rejected

The Senate on Sunday rejected the motion to proceed to the COVID-19 economic relief package, 47-47.

Sixty “aye” votes were required. Five senators were not present due to self-quarantine, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, after Sen. Rand Paul announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A final deal and text have not yet been announced. The package is to be considered as an amendment to an unrelated tax bill that passed the House last year.

Prior to the procedural vote, McConnell had urged colleagues to vote “aye” on the motion to proceed.

“We need to signal to the public that we’re ready to get this job done,” the Kentucky Republican said.