Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus, under quarantine

Sen. Rand Paul is under quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus but is “feeling fine,” the Kentucky Republican’s office announced Sunday on Twitter.

The news came shortly before the Senate planned to hold a procedural vote on an economic stimulus package still being negotiated.

Paul being under quarantine means he’ll miss the vote since the Senate does not have a mechanism in place for lawmakers to vote remotely.

Two Republicans who’ve had prolonged contact with Paul in recent days, Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, announced later Sunday that they were going under self-quarantine and would miss votes.

Both said they were self-quarantining on the advice of the Capitol’s attending physician. Romney also said he would get tested for the coronavirus, while Lee said the attending physician said he didn’t need to.