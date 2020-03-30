The halls of the U.S. Capitol — usually teeming with lawmakers, staff, press and visitors — will remain mostly empty over the next three weeks as health officials continue to urge Americans to take personal steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer advised members Monday that they should not expect to be called back to Washington until April 20 at the earliest. Senate Republican leaders have indicated that they do not plan to return to Washington until sometime after the Easter recess.

And the Capitol will remain closed to visitors through May 1, the Senate and House sergeants-at-arms announced in a joint statement Monday. The sergeants-at-arms first temporarily banned public access to the Capitol because of the health crisis on March 12.

Members, staff, credentialed press and official business visitors still have access to the Capitol and Senate and House office buildings.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” the sergeants-at-arms said.