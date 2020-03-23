Full Capitol Police force not receiving coronavirus tests

The U.S. Capitol Police force is not being tested for exposure to the coronavirus, despite a request from the union and an increasing number of lawmakers and staffers testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Union leader Gus Papathanasiou emailed Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund on March 20 to express concern he and other officers have about people in the Capitol complex testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Papathanasiou noted that the union was “getting flooded with calls, texts, emails, etc” and that he is “trying my hardest to keep officers at ease.”

On March 18, Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to disclose his COVID-19 virus diagnosis, with Utah Rep. Ben McAdams later sharing his positive test result.

Sund replied via email to Papathanasiou saying the issue raised was addressed the previous day in a department bulletin, adding that testing is not mandated.

“No USCP officers have been identified to be at high risk and no testing required,” Sund said.