Calls for remote voting amid coronavirus pick up support

Bipartisan efforts to encourage the Senate to adopt procedures for remote voting are gaining steam, with at least two more Republicans speaking out for the need to make operational changes in the face of the coronavirus crisis and one day after a Senate colleague revealed he tested positive for the virus.

Republican Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina endorsed the Senate moving to remote voting during the growing COVID-19 pandemic. They join an effort led by Illinois Democrat Richard J. Durbin and Ohio Republican Rob Portman, who are calling for limited-time authority for remote voting during emergency situations.

“I totally support the idea of remote voting so the Senate can continue to operate during this crisis,” Graham tweeted. “We should make this change before the Senate leaves town.”

The positive diagnosis of Kentucky Republican Rand Paul with the new coronavirus seems to have more lawmakers considering the consequences of gathering together to vote and the threat of spreading the disease among themselves and others working in the Capitol.

“I’m ready to support remote voting. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. It is time to bring the Senate into the 21st century,” Cramer said in a tweet Monday.