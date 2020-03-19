House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced Thursday that the House will change its schedule and possibly its voting procedures as the reality of two House members testing positive this week for COVID-19 sets in.

As members and staff test positive, and with at least 20 lawmakers in self-quarantine, lawmakers have been pushed to to consider with more urgency how they can safely legislate as the coronavirus crisis spreads.

“The House will not return to session until we are in a position to vote on the third piece of emergency legislation to respond to the economic impact of this crisis,” Hoyer said in a “Dear Colleague” letter Thursday.

He said the schedule changes are in light of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising against gatherings of more than 10 people. Hoyer said the House will adjust its voting procedures to follow CDC’s recommendations for social distancing.