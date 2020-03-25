Phase 4 coronavirus response? Not everyone is on the same page

As lawmakers struggle to finish what they’ve dubbed “phase three” of their response to the coronavirus pandemic, a $2 trillion stimulus bill, there was already disagreement among congressional leaders on the need for a phase four or more.

“This is not going to be the last bill. We began this with two bills that were emergency funding, legislation to address the emergency, testing research and so many things,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the “PBS Newshour” on Wednesday. “The next phase will be recovery.”

The massive phase three economic measure includes a $339.9 billion appropriations package that would provide $100 billion to hospitals, other health care providers and suppliers while spreading billions more among emergency disaster relief, schools, public transit and various federal agencies.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told the Democratic Caucus on a conference call this week that he expected a fourth and fifth phase of legislative responses to the pandemic, according to a source on the call who requested anonymity to describe the private deliberations.

Some members on the call talked about items they wanted to push for that were left out of phase three, the source said.