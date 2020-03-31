Two Capitol Police officers have tested positive for coronavirus

Two Capitol Police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an incursion into the force that protects the Capitol complex, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

On March 20, union head Gus Papathanasiou told Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund he has been flooded with inquiries from officers concerned about contracting the coronavirus. Unlike staffers and other employees who can work from home, many officers are required to maintain a physical presence around the grounds.

“No USCP officers have been identified to be at high risk and no testing required,” Sund said in an email to Papathanasiou.

Sund sent that email after a first officer tested positive for the virus and began to self-quarantine on March 18. The Hill reported that first officer’s positive diagnosis on Sunday.

Thus far, five lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, New York Democratic Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez disclosed on Monday that she had been diagnosed with a “presumed coronavirus infection.”