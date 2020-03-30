Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with a “presumed coronavirus infection,” just three days after the New York Democrat joined scores of House lawmakers for a vote on the $2 trillion stimulus package and a signing ceremony with top leaders.

Velázquez said she first started feeling sick “in the wee hours of Sunday morning.”

“I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset. I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food. After speaking with The Attending Physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection,” she said in a statement.

Velázquez was one of the more than 200 House lawmakers who rushed back to Washington to vote on the coronavirus package after Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie said he planned to try to force a recorded vote on the bill. A quorum of more than 216 members convened in the House chamber to defeat Massie’s opposition and pass the bill.

