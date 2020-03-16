Capitol Insiders Survey: Hill aides want to leave the Capitol

There’s strong support among congressional staffers for shutting down the Capitol complex and attempting to hold hearings and votes remotely in order to protect people from the coronavirus, according to CQ Roll Call’s latest Capitol Insiders Survey.

The poll was emailed to congressional aides on March 10. They had until March 12 to respond. Of the 135 respondents, 64 were Democrats, 69 Republicans and 2 independents.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for now, isn’t considering sending representatives home, telling Democrats last week that they were “captains of the ship” and “the last to leave.”

Nonetheless, the House’s chief administrative officer is helping representatives get ready to have staffers work from home, procuring 1,500 laptop computers to sell to offices and working with aides to make their computers telework-capable.

On March 12, the sergeants-at-arms closed the Capitol and its office buildings to visitors without official business through the end of the month.