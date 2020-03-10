Tech help offered for House staffers facing potential coronavirus telework

The House Chief Administrative Officer has announced the launch of the House Telework Readiness Center and other steps the office is taking to prepare for potential operational changes on Capitol Hill amid the growing coronavirus epidemic.

“The CAO continues to function with normal operations,” reads the email sent Tuesday evening to House employees, signed by CAO Phil Kiko and obtained by CQ Roll Call. “We will evaluate our operating status on a regular basis and will provide updates.”

The House Telework Readiness Center will be staffed by experts from House Information Resources and exists to provide staffers with the technical assistance necessary to prepare to work remotely. The help desk service will operate out of the Rayburn cafeteria seating area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

“To support this effort, the CAO has ordered 1,500 laptop computers to help meet Member office telework needs,” Kiko wrote.