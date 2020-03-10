Congress ‘struggling’ with questions of office logistics, travel and hygiene

One day after returning to Capitol Hill amid a rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak, Congress continued to grapple with how to run offices in the middle of the pandemic as well as best practices for interacting with the public.

Attending Physician Brian Monahan made clear at Tuesday morning's Democratic Caucus meeting that there is not a recommendation not to fly, for instance.

But Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida cited conflicting messages from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because there are members who are in high-risk and vulnerable populations.

“We’re struggling,” Wasserman Schultz said. “We have a very diverse and disparate work environment. But we also have a responsibility to make sure that we are able to effectively represent our constituents and make sure they get the information that they need.”