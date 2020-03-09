Unsettling day provides little coronavirus guidance for Congress

On Monday, as Congress returned to the Capitol with a rapidly growing roster of members exposed to the new coronavirus, leaders and high-ranking officials could not agree on who has the ultimate authority to change security and health protocols on the Hill, where thousands of lawmakers, staffers and visitors interact every day.

At the end of a remarkably unsettling day, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that despite several lawmakers being under self-quarantine after coming in contact with people infected with the coronavirus, there will not be changes to the House schedule and legislative work will continue as planned — at least for now.

“At the present time, there is no reason for us not to continue with our vital legislative work in the Capitol,” Pelosi wrote in a Monday evening “Dear Colleague” letter.

The House Democratic Caucus will hear from the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms, attending physician and the chief administrative officer Tuesday morning for an update on protocols to continue operation of the Capitol and to prepare offices for new developments or further spread of the coronavirus.

One House Democrat, California’s Julia Brownley, announced Monday that an individual whom she met with in Washington tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. “Out of an abundance of absolute caution, my DC staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices,” she said in a statement. “Neither I, nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time.”