Staffer email warns against false rumors of coronavirus infections on Capitol Hill

An email to House GOP staffers Friday addressed rumors of coronavirus infections within the Capitol Hill community and offered additional guidance to help offices prepare and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Please be cautious when spreading any potential rumors of an outbreak or infected staff, as to not cause unnecessary panic,” instructed the email, issued by House Administration Committee ranking member Rep. Rodney Davis.

The email, obtained by CQ Roll Call from a House aide, stressed there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus and no pending coronavirus tests for anyone currently working on Capitol Hill.

Staff on Capitol Hill have been concerned about the illness reaching their workplace for a few weeks, but the Thursday night announcement of three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, Maryland, where many staffers live, only raised anxiety levels.

