Lawmakers looking for guidance on coronavirus

Sen. Lindsey Graham fist-bumped a young man on the Senate subway Tuesday instead of offering a handshake and Sen. Bill Cassidy offered squirts of hand sanitizer to reporters peppering him with questions, two signs of how Congress is adjusting to the potential threat of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 spreading on the Capitol Hill campus.

As lawmakers continue to negotiate a deal to fund a multibillion-dollar response to the coronavirus disease, they’re also thinking about the health and safety of themselves and their staff if a coronavirus outbreak were to emerge in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Charles E. Schumer to a joint operational briefing Wednesday on the response to the virus in the Capitol community. The meeting will be focused on “keeping the Congress open for the People’s business,” according to staff.

McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that the Capitol is susceptible to the spread of the virus and COVID-19 because the building attracts so many people from all over the world.

“Similar to a lot of places in the country, there are people from all around the country coming here every single day. This is a contagious disease. This is something that can multiply and go rapidly. You have interaction [on Capitol Hill],” McCarthy said.