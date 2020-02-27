Capitol Hill offices instructed to update pandemic plans, Office of the Attending Physician sets record straight on coronavirus

A barrage of questions for the Office of the Attending Physician on Capitol Hill about the coronavirus prompted an email to all Senate employees that include two videos of Attending Physician Brian Monahan detailing the origins of the COVID-19 virus and best practices for staying healthy.



Monahan reiterated that the COVID-19 virus is not man-made and that there is no virus activity in the Washington area at this time.

“Rumors and misinformation regarding man-made or intentional release sources of the virus are unfounded,” Monahan said.

In a nearly 13 minute video that is an overview statement from Monahan on the coronavirus situation, he outlined the origins and spread of the illness. Monahan warned of the consequences that are likely when person-to-person transmission begins in the United States.