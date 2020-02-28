House issues guidance for staffers amid coronavirus concerns

[Capitol Hill offices instructed to update pandemic plans, Office of the Attending Physician sets record straight on coronavirus]

House employees were instructed to avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes and to clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

The email reiterated what is the most common and accepted guidance for preventing the spread of the virus: washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The email cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that facemasks are not recommended to protect healthy individuals against respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. However, masks are recommended for people exhibiting symptoms of the disease to prevent spreading it to others.

“As a practical matter, if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you should not be reporting to work and should seek appropriate medical attention,” it says.