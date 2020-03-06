Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus aid package

President Donald Trump signed the emergency supplemental spending bill funding the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, making $8.3 billion in new federal assistance available to government health officials, research, and purchases of vaccines and medications.

The package grew substantially since Feb. 24 when the White House submitted an initial request for $2.5 billion, with about half of those dollars redirected from existing funds. Lawmakers added to the price tag as the death toll mounted and stock markets nosedived, and Trump announced he'd accept a much larger appropriation.

“We've signed the 8.3 billion. I asked for two and a half and I got 8.3 and I'll take it," the president told reporters Friday morning.

Trump had originally been slated to sign the measure at an appearance in Atlanta on Friday at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vice President Mike Pence said late Thursday.