Coronavirus on board? Senators raise air travel concerns

“I can’t believe we’re having some of the conversations we’re having now, after having faced other global outbreaks such as H1N1 and SARS,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. “Did we not learn anything about the processes and procedures from those previous diseases?”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the ranking Democrat on the committee whose state has lost 10 people to the virus, seemed stunned when Stephen Redd, director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the virus could live for up to a day on surfaces, including those in aircraft. She seemed more stunned when officials could not tell her the protocol for decontaminating airplanes.

Joel Szabat, acting undersecretary for policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation, said the agency does not have statutory authority to determine how best to decontaminate such surfaces. Instead, he said the statutory authority for developing such protocols falls under the jurisdiction of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The CDC could offer guidance but lacks statutory authority, said Redd.

“I think this is something we need to tackle right away,” Cantwell said. “We need to understand what we are saying to the flying public about what the airlines should be doing, what we should be doing to create the best most positive environment for air transportation to continue.”