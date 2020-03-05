Senate sends $8.3B coronavirus aid bill to Trump

"We hope we won't need it. That's why we bumped it up," Shelby said. "If they need money, we will provide it. …Money should be no problem or no object when it comes to the health of the American people, especially to prevent something this contagious."

The 28-page bill was released Wednesday afternoon, following days of behind-the-scenes debate on its size and scope as well as disputes about the best way to ensure the affordability of vaccines and drug treatments to respond to the disease. It moved through the House on a 415-2 vote following about 15 minutes debate.

The legislation would provide $7.8 billion in discretionary spending, mainly for Department of Health and Human Services accounts. About $6.5 billion would go to HHS, including $3.1 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund to stockpile medical supplies, conduct research and development and help community health clinics.

Affordable prices

Of that HHS funding $300 million would be for purchases of drug treatments, tests and eventually vaccines once developed. The measure would apply "fair and reasonable price" standards in federal contracting to such purchases, though Democrats were unsuccessful in their push to apply the same standard to the commercial market.