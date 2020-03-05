Trump administration health officials Thursday briefed House members on how they plan to ramp up testing to keep up with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, but lawmakers are frustrated with the pace of testing availability and were emerging from frequent briefings with more questions than answers.

The administration has been unable to answer questions about how the uninsured would be covered for the testing and treatment they might need, according to House members who attended Thursday’s briefing with Health and Human Services officials.

Federal officials have been briefing members on a near-daily basis, and as the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to grow, “the level of concern at each successive hearing I’ve been to has grown,” said Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

Among Democrats, the level of frustration has also grown as some say the administration doesn’t have good answers on testing capacity and is laying blame elsewhere for shortcomings in the COVID-19 response. HHS Secretary Alex Azar recently blamed an Obama-era Food and Drug Administration regulation on diagnostic tests for slowing the private lab industry’s response to the outbreak, an assertion Trump repeated Wednesday, but the Obama administration never finalized a broad proposed FDA regulation on lab tests.