Surge of lobbying activity fueled K Street in late 2021

Intense lobbying battles over a bipartisan infrastructure measure and President Joe Biden’s stalled spending and tax package propelled a surge among most of K Street’s biggest spenders and record revenue from top firms last year, new disclosures show.

Lobbyists say they expect a slower pace of legislative activity later this year, as the midterm elections cast a shadow over Capitol Hill. But many predict an uptick in regulatory and executive branch matters in the second year of the Biden administration.

The 10 biggest players in federal lobbying — from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, to the American Chemistry Council — disclosed shelling out $278.2 million in 2021 as they navigated Democrats’ proposed corporate tax increases to help pay for a major social spending package. Lobbying disclosure reports covering the fourth quarter of last year were due to the House and Senate Thursday.

The chamber still ranked No. 1, but its $64.8 million total last year — a time its leadership was changing and it had taken heat for its support of some Democratic candidates in 2020 — was down from $76.1 million that year and $93.9 million in 2019.

Business interests also helped prod along a bipartisan infrastructure law to House passage in November, after it was ensnared in the fight over Biden’s spending and tax package.