Supreme Court won’t hear new issue in Texas abortion law fight

The Supreme Court won’t step back into the legal challenge over a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, rejecting a request from abortion providers to clarify procedural next steps in the case.

The court on Thursday declined a petition from Whole Woman’s Health, which comes after a Supreme Court ruling in the case on separate procedural grounds. The majority did so in one line.

The three justices on the liberal wing dissented from Thursday’s order, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor noting that this was the fourth time the Supreme Court passed on a chance to “protect pregnant Texans from egregious violations of their constitutional rights.”

The action follows a sharply divided 5-4 ruling that gave the abortion providers a narrow legal pathway to challenge the law but allowed it to stay in effect while the lawsuits played out in lower courts.

That initial December ruling made clear that the Texas law, written in a way that clearly violates nearly 50 years of abortion rights law and with the intent of avoiding legal challenges that could prevent it from going into effect, had successfully accomplished that for now.