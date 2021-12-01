Supreme Court sounds ready to let states curb abortion access

The conservative majority of the Supreme Court sounded ready Wednesday to allow states to curb abortion rights with a decision that would uphold Mississippi’s ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but the majority remained opaque on whether to completely jettison nearly 50 years of prior law on the divisive issue.

Questions from three key justices during about two hours of oral argument did not appear to support a standard first put in place in the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, when the court ruled that states could not enact laws to ban abortions before viability.

That put the line at when a fetus could survive outside the womb on its own, at about 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Mississippi is among states that in recent years have passed more restrictive laws with a plan that a Supreme Court with a more conservative majority would overturn Roe.

The court is expected to issue an opinion in the case, the first major test for a decadeslong conservative legal push to wipe out previous abortion decisions, before the end of the term at the end of June. That would come as midterm congressional elections are heating up and Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of both chambers of Congress.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, one of three appointees of former President Donald Trump who shifted the court to a 6-3 conservative majority for the first time in decades, asked why Mississippi would be wrong in its argument that the Supreme Court should wipe out Roe because the justices have “been forced to pick sides on the most contentious social debate in American life.”