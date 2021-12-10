Supreme Court allows narrow challenge to Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court gave abortion providers a narrow legal pathway Friday to challenge a Texas law that effectively bans the procedure after about six weeks, a ruling that keeps the law in place and sends the legal fight back to lower courts for next steps.

In a 5-4 decision, the majority said that abortion providers could pursue a lawsuit against some state officials who bring disciplinary actions, but not against Texas judges, clerks or the state attorney general.

The distinction could be key as the case returns to a federal district court in Texas, because abortion providers want to block all enforcement of the law. Being able to sue clerks would allow that to happen, but it’s not clear that suing the disciplinary officials could achieve the same result, Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor, said.

At the same time, the court declined, 8-1, to revive a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department, which had argued that the federal government should be able to seek to stop Texas in a situation where a state law that curtails a constitutional right seeks to eliminate court review. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

The pair of rulings essentially means that the Texas law, written in a way that clearly violates decades of abortion rights law and with the intent of avoiding legal challenges that could prevent it from going into effect, has successfully accomplished that for now. The best path for challenges now could be through the Texas state courts, which, even if successful, could take a long time.