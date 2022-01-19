Abortion fight in states picks up as legislative sessions begin

The Supreme Court’s consideration of a near-total abortion ban in Texas and other limits in Mississippi are motivating state officials to pursue either tougher abortion restrictions or protections in case legal precedents change.

State legislatures, which often have more limited schedules than Congress, began returning this month. Some state lawmakers already filed bills for consideration in the coming weeks, with many Republican-led legislatures seeking to mirror the 2021 Texas law.

Since September, Texas has banned nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, using a legal maneuver that relies on citizen enforcement. Any individual can challenge someone suspected of aiding in an abortion, and the plaintiff would receive a $10,000 “bounty” in the event of a guilty verdict.

In mid-December, the Supreme Court said abortion providers had standing to challenge the Texas law but kept the ban in place as legal proceedings continue and made it harder for the clinics to ultimately prevail. This month, abortion advocates asked the high court to hear the challenge on an expedited basis.

[Supreme Court sounds ready to let states curb abortion access]