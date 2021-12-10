Activists react to high court move to leave Texas abortion ban in place for now

More than three months after Texas’ near-total ban on abortion was implemented, abortion opponents cheered the Supreme Court's decision Friday to allow the law to remain in effect, although the court also said providers have standing to challenge the controversial statute.

The high court is allowing abortion critics for now to achieve their goal of blocking abortion, which the court previously declared a constitutional right in cases beginning with Roe v. Wade in 1973.

“This law is saving countless lives each day it stays in effect. Our fight to protect all life, no matter how small, is only just beginning,” tweeted Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., founder of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus.

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Friday, allowing abortion providers to sue but not permitting the Justice Department to go forward with its own challenge to the law. The case now heads back to the lower courts.

The Texas law, known as SB 8, prohibits abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.