Katko is third impeachment-backing Republican to head for exit

John Katko, a former federal prosecutor who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced Friday he will retire later this year, according to reports.

Katko said in a statement he made the decision in order to, “enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way,” but he added has was also “guided” by his personal set of ethics.

“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I have made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” he wrote.

The man he voted to impeach celebrated the announcement in his own statement. “Great news, another one bites the dust,” Trump said. “Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!”

Katko, who took office in January 2015 and staked out a reputation as a moderate who could win elections in a central New York district that has long voted mostly for Democrats, had faced backlash from far-right members of his party and promises of vengeance from Trump after his impeachment vote.