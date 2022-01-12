Capitol honors Reid amid latest debate over Senate filibusters

The late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid predicted in the years since his retirement that it wasn’t a question of if — but when — the 60-vote threshold for breaking filibusters of legislation in the chamber would go away.

In 2019, the Nevada Democrat told CQ Roll Call that it was only a matter of time before the Senate would be “just like the House.” And Reid was not fretting that development.

After all, Reid was among the leaders who had detonated the so-called nuclear option, in his case eliminating the need to get 60 votes to break filibusters on most executive branch and judicial nominees, short of the Supreme Court, back in 2013.

So perhaps it was fitting that the day the Capitol paused to pay its last respects to the man from Searchlight, Nev., — who rose from a law student working the night shift as a Capitol Police officer to among the most powerful people in Washington — the Senate was again mired in a debate about the future of the filibuster.

President Joe Biden, who made an unannounced visit to the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday after attending a nearby funeral service for retired Army Gen. Ray Odierno, was scheduled to be back Thursday for a Senate Democratic Caucus lunch to discuss the path forward for voting rights legislation, including possible changes to the chamber’s rules.