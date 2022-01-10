Lawmaker lawsuits over Jan. 6 tested in Trump push to dismiss

A federal judge in Washington sounded likely Monday to allow lawsuits from Democratic lawmakers and Capitol Police officers to move forward against former President Donald Trump in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta saved his sharper questions for lawyers for Trump and other defendants who want the judge to dismiss the lawsuits at an early stage, including Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks.

At a remote hearing that lasted more than four hours, Mehta explored a variety of legal standards and legal questions that also reflected the greater legal fights to come about Trump’s role in the events that day, from the speech at a rally near the White House to his tweets later that night.

Three related lawsuits were at issue Monday. Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson sued Trump, Giuliani and others; California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell sued Trump and Brooks; and two Capitol Police officers sued Trump.

The lawsuits at this stage bring up questions about presidential immunity for speaking on governmental actions, the First Amendment free speech rights of a president and whether a speech could be part of a conspiracy to incite violence that day at the Capitol.