Justice Department leaves Rep. Mo Brooks on his own in Jan. 6 lawsuit

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks will have a lonely fight to get legal protection from California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit over the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, now that government lawyers declined to back Brooks.

The House General Counsel’s Office told a federal judge that it was not appropriate for House lawyers to weigh in on whether Brooks should be removed from the lawsuit stemming from his claim that he was acting within the scope of his employment as a member of Congress.

That’s because the litigation pits one current member of Congress against another as individuals and “does not challenge any institutional action of the House or any of its component entities,” House General Counsel Doug Letter wrote in a court filing on Tuesday.

And the Justice Department took a harder and more judgmental line later Tuesday when it declined to certify that Brooks had been acting within his official role as a member of Congress when he spoke at a rally ahead of the attack.

“Brooks cannot show that his actions in inciting a deadly riot were somehow within the scope of his federal employment,” the Justice Department wrote.