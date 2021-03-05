Swalwell seeks to hold Trump, Brooks responsible for Jan. 6 insurrection

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell filed a lawsuit Friday that accuses Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of directly inciting the violence at the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection, launching an unusual episode of congressional member vs. member legal action.

Swalwell’s lawsuit is the second filed by Democratic members of Congress seeking damages from Donald Trump and the former president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for their role in the events.

Swalwell, a former prosecutor, also names Brooks and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom promoted and spoke at the rally near the Washington Monument that preceded the attack, as part of the alleged conspiracy.

“Brooks — acting in his personal capacity — conspired with the other Defendants to undermine the election results by alleging, without evidence, that the election had been rigged and by pressuring elected officials, courts, and ultimately Congress to reject the results,” the lawsuit states.

Brooks is also a former prosecutor and has been among the most vocal backers of Trump’s bogus election fraud claims. He has also said the attacks were preplanned before he ever spoke at the rally.