Budget bill delay, changes offer potential tax increase reprieve

Some of the biggest new taxes in House Democrats’ $2.2 trillion budget reconciliation bill could be delayed or even scrapped as deliberations on the package slip into next year and pressure to cut spending persists, likely leaving room for fewer offsets.

Sen. Joe Manchin III’s announcement Sunday that he opposes the package as-is means the bill will likely take longer to finish and see major changes to spending on social safety net and climate provisions if lawmakers hope the salvage the measure. The West Virginia Democrat’s demands could leave lawmakers with $250 billion or more in room to delay, loosen or drop tax increases in the bill.

The House-passed version of the filibuster-proof bill included more than $2 trillion in offsets, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation and Congressional Budget Office.

That figure includes $1.5 trillion in tax increases on businesses and individuals, and a little over $200 billion in extra revenue generated from more funding for stepped-up IRS tax enforcement. The remainder comes from nearly $300 billion in savings from reining in prescription drug costs.