Democrats assess landscape after Manchin’s ‘Build Back Better’ bombshell

Democrats searching for their next move after Sen. Joe Manchin III announced his opposition to the party’s $2.2 trillion climate and social safety net package are caught between antagonizing and accommodating the West Virginia Democrat.

Manchin said Sunday on Fox News and in a subsequent statement that he could not vote for the legislation his party has been working on for most of 2021. Democrats reacted with a mix of ire toward Manchin and determination to find a way forward, with a handful offering ideas of what a new compromise package could include.

[Manchin pulls plug on 'Build Back Better' bill]

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer hit all three in a “Dear Colleague” letter Monday. First the New York Democrat called out Manchin directly, citing his inability to reach agreement with President Joe Biden as the reason the Senate did not vote on the budget reconciliation package before Christmas — even though the bill had not been fully drafted, scored or vetted by the Senate parliamentarian.

Schumer announced that the Senate would still consider the package “very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television.” He added that the chamber will keep voting on revised versions “until we get something done.”