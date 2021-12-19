Manchin pulls plug on ‘Build Back Better’ bill

Sen. Joe Manchin III said on Sunday that he can't support the sweeping social safety net and climate change package that President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders have made their top legislative priority.

The West Virginia Democrat's opposition is likely the final nail in the massive $2 trillion-plus "Build Back Better" legislation given the Senate's 50-50 split, unless extensive changes are made that would result in key provisions being scuttled.

"I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation," Manchin told "Fox News Sunday." "I just can't. I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there ... This is a 'no.' "

Manchin had been negotiating directly with Biden last week, who issued a statement Thursday saying they couldn't reach agreement in time to take up the measure before the holidays. Biden said he would continue working with Manchin and Democratic leaders to finalize a bill "over the days and weeks ahead."

[Biden, Democrats punt reconciliation, voting rights bills to January]