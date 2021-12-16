Senate Democrats look set to punt reconciliation bill to January

Senate Democratic Whip Richard J. Durbin signaled Thursday that Democrats plan to revisit the party’s sprawling $2.2 trillion social safety net and climate spending bill — initially slated for an aspirational pre-Christmas vote — in January.

The Illinois Democrat deferred to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer to make any official announcements about the schedule, but nonetheless confirmed the realistic possibility of a reconciliation vote this month had evaporated.

“I'm truly disappointed. We had more than ample opportunity to reach … a Democratic agreement,” Durbin said. “We missed that opportunity, but I'm not giving up.”

The reasons for the delay include party disagreements over provisions like relief from a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions and opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W. Va., to the general structure and cost of the package.

There are also many procedural steps senators have yet to go through in vetting the package with Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to ensure it complies with the "Byrd rule" that governs which policies can be passed through reconciliation.