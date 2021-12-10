CBO: Fully extended reconciliation bill could cost $3 trillion

The Democratic tax and spending package to expand the social safety net and combat climate change would increase federal deficits by $3 trillion over 10 years if most programs were made permanent, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.

Republicans seized on the new cost estimate to argue that the Democrats’ reconciliation measure is unaffordable and would only accelerate rising inflation.

“I am urging the Democratic party to stop the madness,” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Senate Budget Committee’s ranking Republican, who requested the cost estimate from the nonpartisan budget agency along with his House counterpart, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Graham and Smith, using CBO figures, estimated the gross cost of the package would come to $4.9 trillion over a decade, assuming all programs were made permanent without additional revenue or savings. That price tag would be more than double the roughly $2.2 trillion estimate of costs for new spending and tax breaks in the House-passed bill, before offsets.

The Democratic reconciliation bill, as passed by the House, would increase deficits by $231 billion over 10 years, after accounting for spending for increased tax enforcement and interest costs on the debt, the nonpartisan budget agency said. To keep costs down, Democrats called for many of their programs to be temporary — particularly the child tax credit, which would expire in a year. And some programs would take years to get started.