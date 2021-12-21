Why it’s time to retire the ‘Joe Manchin is the real president’ narrative

ANALYSIS — The doors to the State Dining Room swung open Tuesday for a presidential warning about the COVID-19 omicron variant. Marine One touched down Monday morning on the White House South Lawn, with a Marine there to open the cabin door and salute the passenger in chief.

Both times it was Joe Biden, the elected and certified 46th president of the United States, who came through the doors — not Sen. Joe Manchin III, even though many in Washington and beyond have dubbed the moderate West Virginia Democrat “the real president.”

To be clear, the former University of West Virginia quarterback has never called himself the shadow or real president. In fact, Manchin has stuck to his folksy claims that he is just looking out for the people of his home state in pushing back on, then torpedoing, Biden’s “Build Back Better” domestic spending plan. That is, after all, his main job.

So it is curious that so many in the politics and media industries have latched onto and broadcast the narrative that Manchin, because he has the power to block Biden’s agenda in the Senate, is the actual chief executive. This notion was thrust into the national spotlight last week when television host Charlamagne Tha God asked Vice President Kamala Harris if Manchin is running the country.

It is important to note, as an aside for another day, the first portion of Tha God’s question on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth” show. It was an astute political analysis that should alarm Harris and Democrats.