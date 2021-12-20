Democrats have few answers on ending losing streak after Manchin’s reconciliation dagger

ANALYSIS — The trouble with losing is it often breeds more losing. Democrats in Washington are in the middle of an end-of-year skid that will likely spill into a new year during which their House and Senate majorities are in severe jeopardy.

“I don’t believe losing ever helps. It puts seeds of doubt in the minds of players. I’d rather be good than mad,” NFL Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson once said.

Congressional and White House Democrats are plenty mad after one of their own, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, on Sunday drove a dagger into President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” social spending proposal, announcing his opposition on “Fox News Sunday.”

But good? The blue side has spent months fighting each other even more than Republicans — who, somehow, helped secure a defense policy bill recently that excluded many Democratic-preferred provisions. There also was the Supreme Court signaling it will allow states to curb access to abortions.

And there is no end to the losing in sight.