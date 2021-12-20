Jan. 6 committee wants information from Rep. Scott Perry

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack is asking Rep. Scott Perry to voluntarily provide the panel with information, including the Pennsylvania Republican’s communications with former President Donald Trump, Trump’s legal team and others involved in planning the events of Jan. 6.

The request for records and for an interview with Perry marks the first formal, public action the committee has taken to glean information about the insurrection from a sitting member of Congress. Proposed dates for a meeting are Dec. 28, 29, Jan. 3 or Jan. 4, with a backup date the week of Jan. 10. The committee also notes it is willing to accommodate Perry’s schedule and could make plans to conduct the interview in his district, which includes York and Harrisburg, the state capital.

Perry’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The panel is asking Perry to voluntarily cooperate with them and provide “all relevant electronic or other communications on these and other topics related to January 6th, including your communications with the Trump legal team, the former President himself, and others who were involved in planning the events of January 6th,” panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in a letter to Perry.

Thompson added that the panel is interested in examining an effort by Trump and others to install former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general. Clark met with Trump and White House officials to discuss ways to overturn Trump’s election loss, but Trump was unable to put Clark in the role because other Justice officials threatened to resign.