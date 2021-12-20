Democrats slam DHS for ‘Remain in Mexico’ revival

A bicameral group of more than three dozen Democratic lawmakers slammed the Biden administration Monday for its revival and expansion of a Trump-era program requiring migrants to wait in Mexico for asylum decisions.

The Democrats — co-led by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the most senior Latino in the Senate, and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas — acknowledged the Department of Homeland Security had reinstated the so-called Remain in Mexico program, formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols, after being ordered to do so by a Texas federal judge.

However, that court order does not relieve the administration "from an obligation to reduce the human cost of a program," the lawmakers wrote in their letter, addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Joe Biden and obtained by CQ Roll Call.

They said they were "particularly disappointed" the Biden administration included more nationalities in the program than the Trump administration did, including Haitians. The Biden administration also expanded the program to ports of entry where shelters lack sufficient capacity, and gave migrants only 24 hours to consult with an attorney before their initial screenings.

"These choices suggest that your Administration has made a decision to normalize and expand a cruel 'deterrent' policy that fails to actually address the root causes of migration and in fact, led to increased migrant recidivism rates. We ask that you immediately revise the announced expansion to the restart of MPP," they wrote.