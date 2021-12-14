Biden administration loses appeal in ‘Remain in Mexico’ case

The Biden administration must send migrants who cross the southwest border back to Mexico while their U.S. immigration cases progress, a federal appeals court has held.

In a late Monday ruling, a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit upheld a Texas federal judge’s order requiring the administration to reinstate the so-called Remain in Mexico program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP.

Under the controversial Trump-era program, created via agency memo, border agents may require asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for decisions in their U.S. immigration court cases. The program ended shortly after President Joe Biden took office through a termination memo, following outcry from human right activists over the dangers posed to migrants waiting in northern Mexico.

But following a lawsuit from Texas and Missouri, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas ruled in August the administration did not sufficiently explain its rationale for ending the border program and ordered the government to reinstate it — which it did earlier this month.

The Department of Homeland Security “has come nowhere close to shouldering its heavy burden to show that it can make law in a vacuum,” U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew S. Oldham, a Trump appointee, wrote for the panel in an 117-page ruling upholding Kacsmaryk’s decision.