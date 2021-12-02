US to restart ‘Remain in Mexico’ program next week

The United States will reimplement the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” program as soon as Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said after the Mexican government agreed to allow migrants to stay there as they wait for their U.S. immigration court hearings.

The agency said Thursday it would relaunch the program formally known at the Migration Protection Protocols, or MPP, “on or around” Dec. 6. Once fully operational, the program will be implemented across the southwest border at seven ports of entry: San Diego; Calexico, Calif.; Nogales, Ariz.; and El Paso, Eagle Pass, Laredo and Brownsville, all in Texas.

Under MPP, migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border and request asylum are returned to Mexico and forced to wait there for final decisions in their U.S. immigration cases.

Mexico issued a statement earlier Thursday saying that, given the U.S. commitment to address its humanitarian concerns about MPP, “it will not return to their countries of origin certain migrants who have an appointment to appear before an immigration judge in the United States to request asylum in that country,” according to a translated version of the release.

The announcement came hours after DHS announced a series of changes to MPP to address Mexico's concerns and said it was ready to restart the program as soon as the Mexican government “makes a final and independent decision” to accept migrants through the program.