Senators say reconciliation delay won’t hinder immigration efforts

Efforts to reach consensus on Democrats’ sprawling social and climate spending bill are likely to stretch into next year, but key immigration players stress the delay won’t hinder long-awaited efforts to enshrine protections for millions of undocumented immigrants.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who is tasked with reviewing provisions in Democrats’ $2.2 trillion reconciliation bill, has yet to issue her decision on whether Democrats’ proposed immigration language complies with Senate rules, stalling release of the final text of that portion.

Under the so-called Byrd rule, measures passed through reconciliation, which allows a filibuster-proof majority, must directly affect the federal budget.

After initially targeting a pre-Christmas vote, Senate leaders have signaled they plan to resume work on the bill in January.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, who is overseeing the bill’s immigration portion, said Thursday he hopes to return to the committee’s immigration work next month, calling it one of his key priorities for the legislation.