Temporary immigration protections for millions pass the House

House Democrats passed legislation Friday that, while falling short of advocates’ calls for a path to citizenship, would establish sweeping protections for millions of immigrants for the first time in decades.

The measure passed by a 220-213 vote as part of a sprawling social spending bill that sets aside roughly $2.2 trillion for child care and affordable health care, among other progressive priorities. The measure now goes to the Senate, which is expected to consider it next month.

The Congressional Budget Office released an estimate Thursday predicting the bill’s Judiciary Committee provisions, which primarily fund immigration protections, would increase “on-budget” deficit costs over the next 10 years by $121.7 billion — roughly $14 billion above the amount allotted for those measures. In the second decade, the immigration provisions would add another $311.9 billion to deficits. Those estimates suggest the Senate will have to make additional changes to the measure for it to pass that chamber’s budget rules.

The bill would draw on “parole in place” authorities to allow an estimated 6.5 million immigrants, according to the CBO, who have lived in the U.S. since January 2011 to apply for five-year work permits and relief from deportation.

It would not establish a path for those undocumented immigrants to become permanent residents and, eventually, American citizens. However, some undocumented immigrants with immediate relatives who are U.S. citizens may be able to adjust from that temporary status to a green card.