Appeals court questions scope of House request for Trump records

A federal appeals court appeared ready Monday to let a House committee get some of former President Donald Trump’s records from accounting firm Mazars USA, but the judges expressed concerns that lawmakers cast too wide of a net in the subpoena.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments in Trump’s challenge to the House Oversight and Reform Committee investigation, the latest action in a more than two-year legal showdown over separation-of-powers concerns that has included a trip to the Supreme Court.

The D.C. Circuit panel is reviewing an August ruling from a district court judge who found that the House committee could get some, but not all, the information it sought in the most recent version of the subpoena.

To do so, the D.C. Circuit has to consider a new test the Supreme Court laid out last year for when Congress can subpoena personal financial records of a president for a legislative purpose without implicating separation-of-powers concerns.

Except now Trump is an ex-president, one part of the unsettled legal area around the subpoena that means the case seems likely to wind up at the Supreme Court again no matter what the panel rules.