The Supreme Court for the first time put limits on congressional power to subpoena a sitting president’s personal and business information, in a ruling Thursday that will frustrate the House’s effort to get President Donald Trump’s before the November election.

The 7-2 opinion, in one of the most closely watched cases of the term that ended Thursday, did not resolve the legal battle between Trump and the House over committee subpoenas for records from auditing firm Mazars USA and two banks, Capital One and Deutsche Bank.

Instead, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the court, laid out what Congress and the courts must do before subpoenas for a president’s records can be enforced. And then the Supreme Court sent the case back to lower courts to look at the case again.

The decision diffuses any political bomb before the November election had there been more information on a number of ongoing congressional probes, such as the House Intelligence Committee look into efforts by Russia and other foreign entities to influence the U.S. political process during and since the 2016 presidential election.

The opinion reflects a discomfort among the justices with the House claim to almost limitless power to subpoena documents related to a legislative purpose — and a fear of what kind of political weapon that could become.