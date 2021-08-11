Judge sides with House Democrats on some Trump financial records

A federal district judge ruled Wednesday that House Democrats should obtain some — but not all — of former President Donald Trump’s tax records they seek from accounting firm Mazars USA, the latest in a more than two-year legal saga that has included a trip to the Supreme Court.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Amit Mehta used a new test the Supreme Court laid out last year for when Congress could subpoena personal financial records of a president for a legislative purpose without implicating separation-of-powers concerns.

Mehta, in a ruling likely to be appealed, decided Wednesday that the House Oversight and Reform Committee should be able to obtain some of the records on its work related to Trump’s lease on his company’s redevelopment of the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C., as a luxury hotel.

And he ruled that the committee should obtain some records related to whether foreign governments had paid millions of dollars to Trump businesses while he conducted foreign policy affecting those governments, related to the emoluments clauses of the Constitution.

But Mehta decided that the committee did not meet the test when it comes to documents it seeks related to Trump’s presidential conflicts of interest and financial disclosures.