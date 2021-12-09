Senators float tougher stance to get info from Justice Department

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee aired their long-running frustrations at the Justice Department’s lack of response to their requests for information on Thursday and floated the possibility of using contempt of Congress or the appropriations process to demand more cooperation.

Chairman Richard J. Durbin said the panel plans to compile a list of pending requests to the Justice Department from both parties, which he predicted would be “lengthy,” and a list of next steps the committee could take. And then the committee members could discuss options privately and he could let the Biden administration know the committee is serious about getting the information, the Illinois Democrat said.

“If they are going to continue to ignore us or stonewall us, we will consider measures that can be taken by the committee on a bipartisan basis,” Durbin said.

Senators on the panel from both parties have complained about the lack of responsiveness to their information requests over the past two administrations and also criticized Justice Department leadership for not participating in oversight hearings this year.

The Biden administration declined to provide a witness for a hearing this week on efforts to close the Guantánamo Bay detention center in Cuba, and DOJ leadership was noticeably absent from a September hearing about the FBI’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made against Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the women’s national gymnastics team.